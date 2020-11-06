World

Trump vows to keep fighting, press ahead with legal challenges

06 November 2020 - 20:52 By Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann
US President Donald Trump is reflected as he departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US, on November 5 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue his legal fight, as his Democratic rival Joe Biden edged closer to securing enough votes to win the presidency and was expected to give a prime-time televised address Friday night.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. 

Reuters

