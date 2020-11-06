World

UK's Johnson says he is confident in US election checks and balances

06 November 2020 - 19:47 By Paul Sandle and William Schomberg
He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.
He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the US election process, after US President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims of fraud following Tuesday's presidential vote.

"I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday.

He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.

"If I were a voter in America I don't think I'd want anybody in another government commenting on my election," Johnson said. "I think while the votes are being counted we should we should wait and see."

Reuters

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Voting fraud allegations 'threaten US democracy'

During the process of counting votes, US President Donald Trump has called the presidential elections a "major fraud".
News
10 hours ago

Seven states that are deciding the US presidential election

The US presidential election will be decided in seven states where votes are still being counted that could swing the outcome to either Republican ...
News
2 days ago

TIMELINE: Which states could tip US election and when will they report results?

The outcome of the US presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X