WATCH | Trump's spiritual adviser calls upon 'angels from Africa' to help him get re-elected

US President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White has left social media users in stitches after calling on angels from Africa and South America to help Trump win the election.

During a live stream on Thursday, White can be heard speaking in tongues and calling upon angels to stop “demonic confederacies” who were trying to "steal" the presidential election from Trump.

Trump is going head-to-head with former Vice-President Joe Biden for president. Both candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win.

“You will give us victory, God. I hear the sound of an abundance of rain. I hear the sound of victory. I hear the sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory,” said White.