WATCH | Trump's spiritual adviser calls upon 'angels from Africa' to help him get re-elected

'The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory,' says Paula White

06 November 2020 - 12:00
Donald Trump's spiritual adviser has called for angels to help him stay resident in the White House.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

US President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White has left social media users in stitches after calling on angels from Africa and South America to help Trump win the election.

During a live stream on Thursday, White can be heard speaking in tongues and calling upon angels to stop “demonic confederacies” who were trying to "steal" the presidential election from Trump.

Trump is going head-to-head with former Vice-President Joe Biden for president. Both candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win.

“You will give us victory, God. I hear the sound of an abundance of rain. I hear the sound of victory. I hear the sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory,” said White.

White called for “angelic reinforcement” from Africa and South America to give Trump victory.

“Angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. From Africa, from South America. Angelic reinforcement,” she said.

Watch the full video below:

On social media, many poked fun at the summoning of angels from Africa, a continent Trump allegedly called a "sh*thole". The prayer has even been flipped into catchy songs.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

X