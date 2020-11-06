WATCH | Trump's spiritual adviser calls upon 'angels from Africa' to help him get re-elected
'The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory,' says Paula White
US President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White has left social media users in stitches after calling on angels from Africa and South America to help Trump win the election.
During a live stream on Thursday, White can be heard speaking in tongues and calling upon angels to stop “demonic confederacies” who were trying to "steal" the presidential election from Trump.
Trump is going head-to-head with former Vice-President Joe Biden for president. Both candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win.
“You will give us victory, God. I hear the sound of an abundance of rain. I hear the sound of victory. I hear the sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory,” said White.
White called for “angelic reinforcement” from Africa and South America to give Trump victory.
“Angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. From Africa, from South America. Angelic reinforcement,” she said.
Watch the full video below:
Paula White battles the "demonic confederacies" that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020
On social media, many poked fun at the summoning of angels from Africa, a continent Trump allegedly called a "sh*thole". The prayer has even been flipped into catchy songs.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Waaaaaaaaaaaait!!!!!!!!!!!!! KANTI nama Dlozi ethu were invoked???? https://t.co/z82JCKZ6eN— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) November 5, 2020
Trump's Spiritual advisor Paula White: "I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done," she said. "For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now...— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) November 6, 2020
The Angels: pic.twitter.com/j2i2SPxruc
Think we all saw this coming 😂— Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) November 5, 2020
Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White Remix is 🔥#PaulaWhite #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/MftufXuRjV
Hey @Paula_White— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 6, 2020
Perhaps the immigration department put those African angels you called upon to give Trump the victory in an ICE detention center— I guess you should’ve called on some angels from Norway.
pic.twitter.com/QaB0rWBkDs
I needed this right now. 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/1oYIKEV9lx— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2020
The #PaulaWhite Angel Dispatch #Remix #Trump pic.twitter.com/ZszirHqTF7— Eclectic Method (@EclecticMethod) November 5, 2020
BREAKING: Angels from Africa and South America have had their visas denied by the US. Paula White looking for alternatives. pic.twitter.com/l9RIPuT2Nu— Brian K. (@Yenyewe) November 6, 2020
The African Angels listening to Paula White summon them... pic.twitter.com/Ucy6LVuxNF— Decidedly Black (@Natalie32435168) November 5, 2020
African angels getting ready to fly to US @Paula_White @realDonaldTrump to help with the recount pic.twitter.com/7wrDn68a7y— Apostle Arnold Andrews (@apostle_arnold) November 5, 2020
Paula White: African Angels we NEED your HELP!— Mitch Darrell (@MitchDarrell_) November 5, 2020
African Angel: pic.twitter.com/ifuSYbdCeN
