India's capital suffers from 'severe' air pollution for 3rd straight day

Air quality in India's capital New Delhi remained in the "severe" category for a third straight day on Saturday due to increased stubble fires and vehicle emissions, the country's main environment monitoring agency said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi state stood at 441 on a scale of 500, indicating "severe" conditions that are hazardous, according to the federal pollution control board's guidance.

Delhi's air pollution typically worsens in October and November due to farmers burning off stubble, and on coal-fired power plants in surrounding states and traffic fumes.

The air quality has worsened due to the unusually high fire emissions, and no quick recovery is expected unless a drastic reduction in fire counts takes place, SAFAR, India's main environment monitoring agency, said in its daily bulletin.

"Air quality is forecast to stay at the severe to the higher end of very poor category for the next two days," it added.