Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas, which accounts for over 10% of total US cases, reported the largest number of new cases in the United States last week and was followed by the state of Illinois, which has half as many people.

California, which was the first US state to surpass 600,000 cases of Covid-19 back in August, is currently just short of Texas in the number of infections and deaths.

The most populous US state has added roughly 30,000 cases in the last seven days, and has reported over 950,000 cases of coronavirus.

Los Angeles County in California, which carries 33% of the state's caseload, has so far registered the highest number of deaths at 7,118 as of November 5.

With the holiday season and cold weather fast approaching, health officials have been raising an alarm to contain the spike in cases in the last few weeks.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world, with over to 9.8 million cases reported and over 230,000 deaths.