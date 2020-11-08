World

US ELECTIONS | Thousands take to streets of US in celebration of Biden victory

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after winning the election.

08 November 2020 - 07:01 By TimesLIVE

Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to contest Joe Biden's election as US president, charging the media with conspiring to steal the election and calling the results a "coup."

Days of pent-up post-election anxiety gave way to spontaneous street celebrations as Joe Biden supporters on Saturday cheered news of his presidential win with a cacophony of banging pots and pans, honking horns and dance music in cities across the United States.

Rallies by hundreds of supporters of Republican President Donald Trump, who insisted on Saturday "this election is far from over," were more muted in size and scope compared with the festive crowds that turned out by the thousands in some cities for Biden.

