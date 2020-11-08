US ELECTIONS | Thousands take to streets of US in celebration of Biden victory
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after winning the election.
November 08 2020 - 08:15
Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter have congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election. https://t.co/KepKMJCnvP— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) November 8, 2020
November 08 2020 - 07:03
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020
November 08 2020 - 07:00
With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is the culmination of a career that spanned a half-century of political and social upheaval. Now, his convictions about how to unite the country and move forward will be tested as never before. https://t.co/nrXUCQCSQo— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 8, 2020
November 08 2020 - 06:53
Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona
Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to contest Joe Biden's election as US president, charging the media with conspiring to steal the election and calling the results a "coup."
November 08 2020 - 06:53
Days of pent-up post-election anxiety gave way to spontaneous street celebrations as Joe Biden supporters on Saturday cheered news of his presidential win with a cacophony of banging pots and pans, honking horns and dance music in cities across the United States.
Rallies by hundreds of supporters of Republican President Donald Trump, who insisted on Saturday "this election is far from over," were more muted in size and scope compared with the festive crowds that turned out by the thousands in some cities for Biden.
November 08 2020 - 06:00
While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020
From the bottom of my heart: thank you. pic.twitter.com/s76oHFkr66— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020