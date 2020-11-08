World

US is our closest and most important ally, says PM Johnson

08 November 2020 - 16:22 By Elizabeth Piper
British prime minister Boris Johnson says the US is Britain's closest and most important ally.
British prime minister Boris Johnson says the US is Britain's closest and most important ally.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The United States is our closest and most important ally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding London and Washington could do something on trade despite Washington being a tough negotiator.

"But on the trade deal with the US, I'm a keen student of the United States' trade policy and they're tough negotiators," he told reporters.

"And I've never believed that this was going to be something that was going to be a complete pushover under any US administration. I think there's a good chance we'll do something."

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK's Johnson says he is confident in US election checks and balances

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the US election process, after US President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  2. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. 4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal South Africa

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X