Woman loses 22 relatives after landslide hits storm-hit Guatemalan village

Rescue workers on Saturday clambered over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to reach a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed and led to the disappearance of dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.

Storm Eta's torrential downpours toppled trees, engorged swift-moving rivers, and ripped down parts of a mountainside above the village of Queja in the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, burying dozens of people in their homes.

The heavy rains are still triggering mudslides in Queja.

Gloria Cac, a member of the Poqomchiʼ people and a resident of Queja, said 22 family members went missing after the mountain collapsed onto the village.

"All her family is gone, she's the only survivor. Her dad, mom, siblings, aunts and uncles, grandparents, they're all gone. Twenty-two family members and it's just her alive," a visibly distraught Cac, carrying a small child in her arms, said through an interpreter in a recorded video.

Francisco Muz, a retired general who was helping in the rescue efforts, said the landslides have not stopped because of the continuous rains in the mountains.

"At ground zero there is a terrible reality ... this national tragedy is centered in San Cristobal Verapaz, in Queja village," Muz said.