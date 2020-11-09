World

'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win US elections

09 November 2020 - 10:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
African and South American angels did not pitch up to push outgoing US president Donald Trump into a second term in office.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Paula White, spiritual adviser of outgoing US president Donald Trump, and “African angels” are trending on social media after Trump lost the US presidency to Democrat challenger and former vice-president Joe Biden.

Last week, White hosted a sermon during which she prayed for the re-election of Trump and called on angels from Africa and South America to intervene.

In the Facebook live sermon, White said the church would pray for Trump's win and against the “traps set” for him.

In the viral clip, she can be heard speaking in tongues and “dispatching” angels from Africa to help Trump bag a second term in the White House.

“I hear the sound of an abundance of rain. I hear the sound of victory. I hear the sound of shouting and singing, I hear the sound of victory.

“The Lord says it is done. I hear the sound of victory in the corners of heaven. Angels are being released right now, angels are being dispatched from Africa right now, they're coming here, they're coming here from South America, they're coming here,” she said.

Many questioned why White summoned “African angels” to help Trump win after he reportedly referred to African countries as “sh*t holes”.

Some joked “it will end in tears”, while others laughed off the desperation of Trump's supporters.

After the election outcome was announced on Saturday, with Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris emerging victorious, scores flooded Twitter to weigh in on whether “African angels” really did show up for Trump and his supporters.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

