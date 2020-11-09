US ELECTIONS | Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win US elections

November 9 2020 - 12:17

Biden to launch Covid-19 task force, Trump plans rallies to protest election

President-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.

Biden is due to meet with an advisory board co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University Associate Professor Marcella Nunez-Smith to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.

The Democratic former vice president will then give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling Covid-19 and rebuilding the economy.

—Reuters