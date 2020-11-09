US ELECTIONS | Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win US elections
November 9 2020 - 12:17
Biden to launch Covid-19 task force, Trump plans rallies to protest election
President-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.
Biden is due to meet with an advisory board co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University Associate Professor Marcella Nunez-Smith to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.
The Democratic former vice president will then give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling Covid-19 and rebuilding the economy.
—Reuters
November 9 2020 - 11:55
China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden
China, which has held off on congratulating US presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.
Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the November 3 election.
"We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. "We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures."
—Reuters
November 9 2020 - 10:15
'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win US elections
Paula White, spiritual adviser of outgoing US president Donald Trump, and “African angels” are trending on social media after Trump lost the US presidency to Democrat challenger and former vice-president Joe Biden.
Last week, White hosted a sermon during which she prayed for the re-election of Trump and called on angels from Africa and South America to intervene.
In the Facebook live sermon, White said the church would pray for Trump's win and against the “traps set” for him.
LISTEN | Donald Trump calls US elections a ‘major fraud