US ELECTIONS | Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

November 10 2020 - 08:41

US attorney-general urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

US Attorney-General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into “substantial” allegations of irregularities in last week's election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.

Barr sent his letter after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by President Donald Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.