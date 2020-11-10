US ELECTIONS | Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition
November 10 2020 - 08:41
US attorney-general urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault
US Attorney-General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into “substantial” allegations of irregularities in last week's election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.
Barr sent his letter after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by President Donald Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.
November 10 2020 - 08:36
Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency's delay in recognising the Democrat's victory over President Donald Trump in last week's election, a Biden official said on Monday.
The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognises a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election so that a transition of power can begin.