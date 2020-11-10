World

US ELECTIONS | Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

10 November 2020 - 08:50 By TimesLIVE
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds a face mask as he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address reporters after meeting with members of his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 10 2020 - 08:41

US attorney-general urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

US Attorney-General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into “substantial” allegations of irregularities in last week's election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.

Barr sent his letter after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by President Donald Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.

November 10 2020 - 08:36

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency's delay in recognising the Democrat's victory over President Donald Trump in last week's election, a Biden official said on Monday.

The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognises a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election so that a transition of power can begin.

