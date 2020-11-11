LOL! Donald Trump's son Eric tweeted for people to vote one week after the elections

Donald Trump's son Eric was the butt of social media jokes on Tuesday after he urged people to go out and vote a week after the actual elections, and days after it was announced his father had lost the race for the White House.

Trump lost to his Democrat challenger Joe Biden, with Biden's win in Pennsylvania on Saturday putting him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency.

Vote counting had gone on for several days after a record number of mail ballots were received due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eric had shot off several tweets on election day last Tuesday, urging citizens across the country to go out and vote, but it seems a scheduling issue may have caused one of the tweets intended for last week to go live a week later.

The tweet encouraged people in Minnesota to “get out and vote!”, and the people of Minnesota were confused.