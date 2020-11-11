LOL! Donald Trump's son Eric tweeted for people to vote one week after the elections
Donald Trump's son Eric was the butt of social media jokes on Tuesday after he urged people to go out and vote a week after the actual elections, and days after it was announced his father had lost the race for the White House.
Trump lost to his Democrat challenger Joe Biden, with Biden's win in Pennsylvania on Saturday putting him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency.
Vote counting had gone on for several days after a record number of mail ballots were received due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eric had shot off several tweets on election day last Tuesday, urging citizens across the country to go out and vote, but it seems a scheduling issue may have caused one of the tweets intended for last week to go live a week later.
The tweet encouraged people in Minnesota to “get out and vote!”, and the people of Minnesota were confused.
Eric realised his error when the TLs were flooded with memes and jokes mocking the moemish, and he quickly deleted the tweet.
However, the internet never forgets and carried on dragging him for days, breaking the news to him that “the election is only one Tuesday every four years, not every Tuesday”.
Eric Trump showing up to Minnesota a week after the election. pic.twitter.com/zUu4jzL413— Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) November 11, 2020
I hate to tell you @EricTrump, but the election is only one Tuesday every 4 years, not every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Odwx2CBs0J— Athenaaa (@Athenaaa_1) November 11, 2020
He’s what Microsoft Explorer would look like if it were a person. #EricTrump pic.twitter.com/TmfjxoRQrT— colin (@WhosColinNow) November 11, 2020
But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020
