LOL! Donald Trump's son Eric tweeted for people to vote one week after the elections

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 November 2020 - 08:42
Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his wife Lara Trump. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump's son Eric was the butt of social media jokes on Tuesday after he urged people to go out and vote a week after the actual elections, and days after it was announced his father had lost the race for the White House.

Trump lost to his Democrat challenger Joe Biden, with Biden's win in Pennsylvania on Saturday putting him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency.

Vote counting had gone on for several days after a record number of mail ballots were received due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eric had shot off several tweets on election day last Tuesday, urging citizens across the country to go out and vote, but it seems a scheduling issue may have caused one of the tweets intended for last week to go live a week later.

The tweet encouraged people in Minnesota to “get out and vote!”, and the people of Minnesota were confused.

Eric realised his error when the TLs were flooded with memes and jokes mocking the moemish, and he quickly deleted the tweet.

However, the internet never forgets and carried on dragging him for days, breaking the news to him that “the election is only one Tuesday every four years, not every Tuesday”.

