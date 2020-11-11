World

New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet

11 November 2020 - 09:03 By Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her partner Clarke Gayford. File photo
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her partner Clarke Gayford. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Ross Land/File Photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has plans in place for her wedding, but hasn't set a date yet.

"We have some plans - they are some way off," she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday, in response to a question. "We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."

Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter. Last month, she led her Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general election, cementing her second term in office.

Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to Covid-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.  

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Rocks fly, stun grenades explode as parents clash with EFF outside school South Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. IN PICS | EFF slams 'pure white arrogance' in protest outside Cape school South Africa
  5. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained
Tensions remain outside Brackenfell high school after day of violence
X