At least seven people die in North Carolina flash floods

At least seven people died in North Carolina on Thursday as flash floods swept through parts of the state, authorities said, adding at least two people were missing.

In the state's Alexander County emergency responders found three bodies and evacuated more than 30 people from a campground, emergency services said.

A fourth person in Alexander County was killed in a car when floodwaters destroyed a bridge and two others were killed in the Iredell County, authorities added. The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a child had drowned in Rolesville.