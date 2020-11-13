World

Russian Covid cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin

13 November 2020 - 11:41 By Reuters
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposing lockdown restrictions as they did earlier this year, stressing instead the importance of hygiene, social distancing and bringing in targeted measures in certain regions.

Moscow, which reported 5,974 new cases in the past 24 hours, has ordered bars, restaurants and nightclubs to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Friday until mid-January. Officials warned of raids and fines for establishments that do not comply.

The sprawling city of nearly 13 million has also moved university and college students to online learning, while it was recommended that school children, already learning from home, keep their travel to a minimum.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said he hoped Moscow would not have to impose any additional restrictions, but that it could do so if the situation worsened.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce on Friday reported 411 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 32,443.

With 1,880,551 infections since the start of the pandemic, Russia has the world's fifth largest number of cases behind the United States, India, Brazil and France.  

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  4. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X