US ELECTIONS | Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
US President Donald Trump hopes a recount of votes will help keep President-elect Joe Biden out of the White House, but as common as recounts may be, especially for state and local candidates, only three in the last two decades have changed the result and none for a presidential election.
November 13 2020 - 07:57
Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona, as Trump keeps transition in limbo
Biden's win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.
November 13 2020 - 06:47
Can Trump get a recount?
In a recount, authorities repeat the process of tallying up votes. They are a relatively common feature of US elections, though rare in presidential contests.
November 13 2020 - 06:30
The 2020 #USElections are turning historic for the Indian-American community. More than a dozen Indian-Americans have won the elections, six elected candidates are women. Here is a listhttps://t.co/1i3KYZVADg— SheThePeople (@SheThePeople) November 13, 2020
November 13 2020 - 06:22
CNN PROJECTION: President-elect Joe Biden wins Arizona, widening his electoral vote lead over Donald Trump https://t.co/WpeVAd47E4 #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/IfqGSel2Pr— CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2020
November 13 2020 - 06:17
These states in question should immediately be put in the Trump Win column. Biden did not win, he lost by a lot! pic.twitter.com/ywiw6sPicI https://t.co/C1g9LZpMah— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020
The American people want a government that works for all, not just the few. That’s the right thing to do, that’s the moral thing to do and, for the Democratic Party, that is the way to win elections.https://t.co/Kr7pAvUa31— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 12, 2020