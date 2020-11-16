World

Bahrain foreign minister heads to Israel to meet Netanyahu, Pompeo

16 November 2020 - 11:20 By Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. File photo
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Bahrain's foreign minister will travel to Israel on Wednesday in Manama's first official delegation there and is due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, diplomats said.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates established formal ties with Israel in a US-brokered deal signed at the White House on Sept. 15. Sudan has since said it would also formalise relations with Israel, a former foe.

Bahrain's Abdullatif Al-Zayani's trip to Israel will coincide with a visit there by Pompeo. They will hold a three-way meeting with Netanyahu, two diplomats briefed on the planning said.

An official in Bahrain's Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Al-Zayani would hold talks on areas of cooperation broached during an Israeli delegation's visit to Manama on October 18.

