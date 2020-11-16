'Michelle would leave me': Barack Obama says he will not serve in Joe Biden's cabinet

Former US president Barack Obama says he has no desire to work in the White House alongside newly elected president Joe Biden because his wife and former first lady Michelle had made it clear before he won the presidency that she had no desire or passion for politics.

In his interview on CBC Sunday Morning with Gayle King, Obama said: “I'm not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something. There are some things I would not be doing because Michelle would leave me. She'd be like: 'What? You're doing what?'

“I am mindful of the sacrifices she made but the good news is, for whatever reason, she has forgiven me, sort of. She still reminds me, occasionally, of what she put up with.”