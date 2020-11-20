World

WATCH | Covid-19 home testing kit expected in early 2021

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
20 November 2020 - 11:10

A Covid home testing kit by Sutter Health is in the works and could be ready as early as two months from now. The test, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is only authorised to be used at home by prescription. The test will be available publicly in the first quarter of 2021.

A rapid Covid-19 home testing kit has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) federal agency in the US and may be available for use early in 2021.

"While Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been authorised for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home," said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Lucira Health’s “All-In-One” test kit is a molecular single-use test and boasts 94.1% and 98% accuracy for positive and negative results respectively. This is according to a study done on more than 100 people in California.

The test is expected to cost less than $50 (about R770) and will only be available by prescription. Only people 14 years and older will be able to make use of it. 

The test will also be used by doctors and clinicians for point-of-care testing to ease the burden in the hospitals.

There has been no confirmation on whether the test will leave US shores and when other countries can expect to get their hands on the “All-In-One” test kit. 

TimesLIVE

