WATCH | Covid-19 home testing kit expected in early 2021

Lucira Health’s “All-In-One” test kit is a molecular single-use test and boasts 94.1% and 98% accuracy for positive and negative results respectively. This is according to a study done on more than 100 people in California.

The test is expected to cost less than $50 (about R770) and will only be available by prescription. Only people 14 years and older will be able to make use of it.

The test will also be used by doctors and clinicians for point-of-care testing to ease the burden in the hospitals.

There has been no confirmation on whether the test will leave US shores and when other countries can expect to get their hands on the “All-In-One” test kit.

TimesLIVE