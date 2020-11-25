World

Tokyo governor asks bars, restaurants to shut early amid Covid-19 spike

25 November 2020 - 10:15 By Reuters
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bars and restaurants in Japan's capital of Tokyo will be asked to close early in a bid to halt coronavirus infections, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday.

Businesses would be asked to close by 10 p.m. from Saturday until Dec. 17 and will eligible for cash assistance from the government, Koike said, urging people to stay home as much as possible.

The number of new virus patients in Tokyo has surged above 500 for several days with serious cases at 51, the highest since a state of emergency was lifted in May. There were 401 new cases reported in the capital on Wednesday. 

Most read

  1. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa
  4. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  5. 'No-one is above the law': Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive South Africa

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X