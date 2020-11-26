Covid-19 restrictions possible until March - German official

Germany might have to extend measures to dampen the coronavirus pandemic into March, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday after officials agreed tighter rules at least until December 20 on Wednesday.

"We have difficult winter months ahead of us. This will continue until March," Helge Braun told RTL television.

"After March, I am very optimistic because we will probably be able to vaccinate more and more people and it will be easier to keep infection rates low with the spring."