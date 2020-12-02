Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 13-1/2 months for 2019 anti-government protest

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for 13-1/2 months for his role in an unlawful rally at anti-government protests last year, ramping up pressure on opposition figures in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wong's sentence comes as critics of the Beijing-backed government say it is intensifying a crackdown on Hong Kong's opposition and wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, a charge authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong reject.

Wong had pleaded guilty to organising and inciting an unlawful assembly near the city police headquarters during the height of the sometimes violent demonstrations in June last year and faced a maximum of three years in jail.

About 100 supporters gathered quietly inside the court ahead of the sentence, while a small group of pro-Beijing people rallied outside, calling for a hefty prison sentence.

"I know the coming days will be tougher, we will hang in there," Wong shouted after the sentence was read out.

Wong's long-time colleagues Agnes Chow, 23, and Ivan Lam, 26, were jailed for a total of 10 and seven months, respectively, on charges linked to the same siege.