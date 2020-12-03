South Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to Covid-19

"It's my second test, and I just wanted to get it done despite the risks of contracting the coronavirus. That's all I was thinking about coming here," Jeon Young-jin, 19, told Reuters in front of a test venue in Seoul.

Some 35 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 sat for the test at designated hospitals, while special venues were provided to help another 404 who are in self isolation.

Proctors for the confirmed and suspected cases were required to wear protective equipment and collect exam papers in plastic bags and wipe them before handing over to the staff outside.

At a high school in central Seoul, students lined up for temperature checks and disinfection before entering the venue, and transparent barriers were installed at all desks, according to video released by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

Won Seon-hun, father of a high school senior, said he had not even had a meal with his son over the past week though he minimised outside activity due to coronavirus concerns.