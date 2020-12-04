World

China says US should stop abusing the concept of national security

04 December 2020 - 09:58 By Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/ File photo

China said on Friday it firmly opposes the United States' wanton oppression of its companies and asked America to stop abusing the concept of national security, after the Trump administration added China's SMIC and CNOOC to a defence blacklist.

It will severely harm the US interest and image, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

The United States on Thursday added China's top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.  

