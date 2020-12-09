France rules out mutated coronavirus in mink farm case

The outbreak in France led the authorities to cull all the animals at the mink farm in the Eure-et-Loir region southwest of Paris.

“Sequencing analysis of the virus discovered in the Eure-et-Loir farm allows us to exclude any contamination by a variant of SARS-COV-2,” the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The SARS-COV-2 virus causes the Covid-19 disease.

The most likely cause of the French outbreak was transmission to mink by infected humans, the ministry said.

No coronavirus cases have been detected at France's three other mink farms, it added.