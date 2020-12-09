World

Turkey's Erdogan says any EU sanctions would not have big affect

09 December 2020 - 12:45 By Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that any sanctions imposed by the European Union on Turkey will not have a great affect, adding that the bloc had never acted honestly or kept its promises.

Ahead of an EU summit on Thursday, Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara that “honest leaders” within the EU were against sanctions on Turkey and that Ankara would continue to defend its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.  

Turkey's Erdogan criticises US response to Russian arms purchase

President Tayyip Erdogan criticised on Wednesday US says and actions in response to Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems, which could trigger US sanctions on Ankara.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Erdogan also said he would talk to President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised the Turkish president, once Biden takes office next month.

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  3. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  4. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  5. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X