Belarus, citing Covid-19 fears, to close land borders as brain drain bites

Belarus will close its land borders to its own citizens later this month to try to combat Covid-19, the government said late on Wednesday, a move one opposition news channel likened to the imposition of a new Soviet-style iron curtain.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko said victory. His opponents say the vote was rigged and want him to quit.

A government order, published at midnight — 2100 GMT on Wednesday — said the new measures, which include a ban on Belarusians travelling unless their trip is related to work or study, would come into force 10 days from the moment of publication.

It did not specify when land borders would reopen.