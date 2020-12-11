Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 “Person of the Year” on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls — President Donald Trump.

The Democratic former vice-president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together “offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket,” Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.

“And America bought what they were selling: after the highest (voter) turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states,” Time wrote.

Trump, the 45th US president and Time's 2016 Person of the Year — so honoured a month after his upset election victory as the Republican nominee that year — was among three other finalists in the running this year, Time said.

The two others, both group candidates, were the health care workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and participants in the racial justice movement sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Person of the Year is usually an individual, but multiple people have been named in the past. The title is one, according to the magazine, signifying “who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse.”

Time began its tradition in 1927. Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg last year became the youngest individual winner of the accolade.