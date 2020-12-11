More women than men in US nervous about fast rollout of Covid vaccine, and that's a problem

American women, who traditionally make most of the health care decisions in their families, are more wary than men of the new, rapidly developed Covid-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunise the public.

The December 2-8 national opinion survey showed that 35% of women said they were “not very” or “not at all” interested in getting a vaccine, an increase of 9 points from a similar poll conducted in May when vaccines were still being developed.

Some 55% of women said they were “very” or “somewhat” interested in getting vaccinated, a drop of about 6 percentage points in the same time span. Meanwhile, 68% of men said they would get vaccinated, which is unchanged from May.

Overall, 61% of Americans said in December that they are open to getting vaccinated — a 4 point decline since the May poll. The latest survey also recorded a sharp drop in the number of parents willing to give their children the vaccine — 53% vs 62% in May.