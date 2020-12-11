Roche launches lab antigen Test to support high-volume Covid-19 testing

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen Test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, Roche said in a statement.

Roche said it would be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month by early 2021.

It said the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test showed a 94.5% sensitivity across 200 PCR confirmed symptomatic individuals and a 99.9% specificity across 2,747 PCR negative symptomatic and screening individuals.

Roche has also filed for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.