World

Roche launches lab antigen Test to support high-volume Covid-19 testing

11 December 2020 - 11:52 By Reuters
Roche said it would be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month by early 2021.
Roche said it would be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month by early 2021.
Image: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche said on Friday it launched a laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen Test to support high-volume testing of suspected Covid-19 patients, as very high demand for tests prompts the Swiss drugmaker to offer new options to the market.

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen Test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, Roche said in a statement.

Roche said it would be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month by early 2021.

It said the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test showed a 94.5% sensitivity across 200 PCR confirmed symptomatic individuals and a 99.9% specificity across 2,747 PCR negative symptomatic and screening individuals.

Roche has also filed for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X