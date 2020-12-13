Canada border official says information shared inappropriately with FBI in Huawei CFO case

A Canadian border official who oversaw staff at Vancouver's airport when Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested two years ago testified on Friday she said information sharing between her agency and the federal police was inappropriate.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Chief Nicole Goodman told the court Meng's travel history should not have been shared with the FBI. She was reacting to communications shown in court between Canadian and US agencies that did not establish a clear legal basis for such sharing.

Goodman testified in British Columbia Supreme Court as part of Meng's US extradition case. Meng, the 48-year old daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on a US warrant on Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport.

She faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break US sanctions.

Meng has denied the charges and is fighting the extradition from Vancouver, where she is under house arrest.

Her lawyers have argued that US and Canadian authorities co-ordinated ahead of her arrest, using the extended investigative powers of the CBSA to first interrogate her without a lawyer present.