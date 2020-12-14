World

Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

14 December 2020 - 14:36 By Subrat Patnaik
Image: 123RF/ Alexey Malkin

Many services from Alphabet Inc , including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Reuters

