Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Biden's US presidential win

Election results show Biden, the Democratic former vice-president, won 306 of the 538 electoral votes available — exceeding the necessary 270. Trump, a Republican, earned 232.

In capitols such as Lansing, Michigan; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Atlanta, Georgia, electors — typically party loyalists — will gather to formally cast those votes.

While there are sometimes a handful of “rogue” electors who vote for someone other than the winner of their state's popular vote, the vast majority rubber-stamp their state's results, and officials do not expect anything different on Monday.

Trump has called on Republican state legislators to appoint their own electors, essentially ignoring the will of the voters. State lawmakers have largely dismissed the idea.

The votes cast on Monday will be sent to Congress to be officially counted on Jan. 6, the final stage of America's complex election process.

Trump said late last month he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, but has since pressed on with his unprecedented campaign to overturn his defeat, filing without success numerous lawsuits challenging state vote counts. On Friday, the US Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to invalidate the results in four states that Biden won.

Once the Electoral College vote is complete, Trump's sole remaining gambit would be to convince Congress not to certify the count on January 6. Federal law allows individual lawmakers to challenge states' electoral votes, which prompts both the House of Representatives and the Senate to debate the objections before voting on whether to sustain them.

Mo Brooks, a conservative Republican congressman, has vowed to file challenges when Congress reviews the vote next month, though it is all but certain both chambers would reject his effort. Democrats control the House, while several moderate Republicans in the Senate have already publicly accepted Biden's victory.

'LANDMINES'

In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes. The formal vote earned extra attention when some Democratic activists called for electors to “go rogue” against Trump. In the end, seven electors broke ranks, an unusually high number but still far too few to sway the outcome.

Even if Monday's vote runs smoothly, Trump's efforts — such as encouraging state legislatures to appoint their own sets of “duelling” electors — have exposed the potential flaws in the system, said Robert Alexander, a professor at Ohio Northern University who has written a book about the Electoral College.

“There are a lot of landmines in the Electoral College, and this election really revealed a lot of them,” he said.

While the electoral votes normally involve some pomp and circumstance, most events this year will be significantly scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.