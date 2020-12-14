Trial fails of ruxolitinib in Covid-19 complications - Novartis

Novartis said a late-stage clinical trial of ruxolitinib on top of standard therapy showed no significant reduction in severe complications of Covid-19, including death, respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit.

The RUXCOVID trial also did not show relevant benefit for other endpoints including mortality rate by day 29 and time to recovery, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

It was another setback as Novartis tries to repurpose drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.