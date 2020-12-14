US actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister was eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine just days before he died
Shortly before he succumbed from Covid-19 related symptoms, US actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister spoke out about taking the vaccine.
The 62-year-old actor died on Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.
In his last interview just days before his death, conducted by media personality Brandon Jays and shared with DailyMailTV, Lister shared details about how he was looking forward to getting the vaccine.
Lister said he had a lot on his plate and Hollywood was not going to stop on his account.
“I've got so much stuff on my plate. Hollywood gonna crank all the way back up to January. Hollywood gonna go all over the world, gonna crank it up. And they got the vaccine right. So the vaccine gives you 12 months, I'm taking that vaccine, I'm taking it,” he said in the interview on December 4.
“I'm taking the vaccine because I've got work to do too, especially for the kingdom of Jesus Christ.”
Lister said he was looking forward to a relaxing holiday season, saying he was going to watch basketball, eat and spending time with his daughter.
Lister's wife, Felicia is from South Africa. They met in 2003 while he was working on a film in the country and got married in Cape Town later that year.
According to the The Sun, the pair had separated but did not divorce.
The actor, who was best known for playing Deebo in Friday and Next Friday, tested positive for Covid-19 four months ago, his manager Cindy Cowan told TMZ.
She said he started feeling sick at around the same time his last interview was conducted.
He told friends he felt weak and was having trouble breathing. He cancelled his first scheduled day of filming for a new movie, she said.
On social media, many fans paid tribute to the actor, saying he would be dearly missed.
