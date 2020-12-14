US actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister was eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine just days before he died

Shortly before he succumbed from Covid-19 related symptoms, US actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister spoke out about taking the vaccine.

The 62-year-old actor died on Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

In his last interview just days before his death, conducted by media personality Brandon Jays and shared with DailyMailTV, Lister shared details about how he was looking forward to getting the vaccine.

Lister said he had a lot on his plate and Hollywood was not going to stop on his account.

“I've got so much stuff on my plate. Hollywood gonna crank all the way back up to January. Hollywood gonna go all over the world, gonna crank it up. And they got the vaccine right. So the vaccine gives you 12 months, I'm taking that vaccine, I'm taking it,” he said in the interview on December 4.