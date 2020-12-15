Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 3am local time in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

"Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters," the ministry said.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.