World

Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

15 December 2020 - 08:05 By Reuters
A firefighter and local residents are seen on a site of fire in a retirement home at the village of Ishbuldino, Russia December 15, 2020.
A firefighter and local residents are seen on a site of fire in a retirement home at the village of Ishbuldino, Russia December 15, 2020.
Image: Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 3am local time in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

"Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters," the ministry said.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident. 

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  3. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  4. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News
  5. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X