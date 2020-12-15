Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

Other Republican senators who publicly recognised Biden as president-elect on Monday included Lindsey Graham, a Trump loyalist from South Carolina; Ohio's Rob Portman; Missouri's Roy Blunt, the Senate's No. 4 Republican; and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Thune added that any effort to try to overturn the result when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 would get little support. “It's not going anywhere,” he told reporters.

Senator John Cornyn, another veteran Republican, said he said any such effort “would be a bad mistake” that would be soundly defeated in the 100-member chamber, now controlled by his party.

“There comes a time when you have to realise that, despite your best efforts, you've been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You've got to have a winner. You've got to have a loser,” Cornyn told reporters at the US Capitol.

He said he expected there would be a peaceful transition of power from Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election and launched dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn his loss to Biden.

On Monday, Trump repeated a series of unsupported say of electoral fraud.

Any effort to try to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College count on Jan. 6 must earn majority approval from both chambers of Congress that day. Democrats control the House of Representatives, while enough Republicans in the Senate have acknowledged Biden's victory to ensure any challenge would almost certainly fail.