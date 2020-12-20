World

Germany to restrict flights to and from SA and Britain

20 December 2020 - 18:54 By Reuters
Germany will impose restrictions on flights to and from SA.
Image: Esa Alexander

Germany plans to impose restrictions on flights from and to SA and Britain after the two countries reported identifying a new coronavirus strain, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that the government was working on new travel rules and was in contact with European Union partners.

Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in SA and Britain, health minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany," Spahn said. "But of course we take the reports ... very seriously."

