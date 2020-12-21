WATCH | Stars unite as Global Citizen Prize honours heroes fighting poverty

Sir Elton John, Warren Buffett and the Black Lives Matter movement are among the winners of the Global Citizen Prize, announced on Sunday night.

In a ceremony hosted by John Legend, the winners were recognised for their efforts in shaping the world in a positive way and helping to end extreme poverty.

The show featured performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common and Gwen Stefani, among others, and appearances by John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj-Coster Waldau, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Usher.