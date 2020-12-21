World

WATCH | Stars unite as Global Citizen Prize honours heroes fighting poverty

Singers and actors come together to honour those who have taken action to make the world a better place

21 December 2020 - 11:34
Sponsored
John Legend hosted and performed at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony on Sunday night.
John Legend hosted and performed at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony on Sunday night.
Image: YouTube/Global Citizen

Sir Elton John, Warren Buffett and the Black Lives Matter movement are among the winners of the Global Citizen Prize, announced on Sunday night.

In a ceremony hosted by John Legend, the winners were recognised for their efforts in shaping the world in a positive way and helping to end extreme poverty.

The show featured performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common and Gwen Stefani, among others, and appearances by John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj-Coster Waldau, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Usher.

Watch the full Global Citizen Prize broadcast:

The award winners

  • Global Citizen of the Year: US lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson
  • Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize: Sir Elton John
  • Global Citizen Business Leader Prize: Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the founder of LifeBank, a business enterprise in Nigeria working to improve access to blood transfusions in the country
  • Global Citizen World Leader Prize: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
  • Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy: Warren Buffett, the US investor
  • Global Citizen Prize for Culture and Education: Sesame Workshop, the US non-profit organisation behind Sesame Street and other initiatives
  • Global Citizen Prize for Activism: The Black Lives Matter movement, represented by co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi

Global Citizen has also released Stand Up, a collection of eight musical collaborations that aims to celebrate the heroism of leaders and activists around the world. These collaborations are between Jordin Sparks and MILCK; Yola and PJ Morton; Tori Kelly and JoJo; Andra Day and Chelsea Collins; Masego and Bonfyre; Lucky Daye, BJRNCK and Big Freedia; and Ari Lennox and Goldlink.

ALSO READ

Two years after Global Citizen event, more than 100m lives have been changed

Despite Covid-19, many of the commitments made in 2018 at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 remain on track
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  4. 5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  5. Records tumble on grimmest day yet for Covid-19 in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X