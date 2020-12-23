World

Covid-19 is not under control in France, says Paris hospital official

23 December 2020 - 10:51 By Reuters
A medical worker, wearing a protective suit and face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Le Bignon, France, December 22, 2020.
A medical worker, wearing a protective suit and face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Le Bignon, France, December 22, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The coronavirus pandemic is not under control in France and a new lockdown must remain an option, Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris' Saint-Antoine hospital, said on Wednesday.

“On the epidemiological front, the epidemic is by no means under control,” Lacombe told BFM TV.

Medical experts have voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in France and Europe. Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

READ MORE:

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to ...
News
2 hours ago

As vaccine rollout continues, here's a roundup of latest research on Covid-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

France rules out mutated coronavirus in mink farm case

A coronavirus outbreak detected last month on a mink farm in France did not involve a mutated strain of the virus, the agriculture ministry said on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X