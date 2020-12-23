World

I'm kicking myself: Scottish first minister sorry for mask error

23 December 2020 - 10:56 By Reuters
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on at the parliament, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on December 22 2020.
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on at the parliament, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on December 22 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon issued an apology on Wednesday after she was photographed at an indoor event without wearing a mask in breach of strict Covid-19 rules.

Sturgeon, the leader of the nationalist Scottish National Party, was pictured talking to a group of women in a pub after a funeral in Edinburgh last week without a face covering. The photo was published in Wednesday's Scottish edition of the Sun newspaper.

“Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I'm really sorry,” Sturgeon said in a statement.

“I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself, and I'm sorry.”

Under the law in Scotland, people are required to wear masks in most indoor venues including pubs and restaurants and on Tuesday Sturgeon reminded the public of the importance of wearing masks when she spoke to the Scottish parliament.

The Scottish Conservatives, Scotland's arm of British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling party, said Sturgeon should have known better and she had undermined the public health message.

“There cannot be one rule for Nicola Sturgeon and another for everyone else,” the Scottish Conservatives said on Twitter.

However, British housing minister Robert Jenrick was more forgiving.

“Lots of people make mistakes,” he told Sky News. “It's never easy, we're all human beings at the end of the day.” 

READ MORE:

Tokyo Olympics to spend $900m on coronavirus measures

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900m on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coronavirus: The board game — German sisters' invention sells out for Christmas

At a loose end during Germany's first lockdown, the four Schwaderlapp sisters decided to put their long hours indoors to good use - by inventing a ...
News
22 hours ago

After months of inaction, US Congress approves $892bn Covid-19 relief package

The US Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X