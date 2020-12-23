Police officer relieved of duty after Black man shot in Columbus, Ohio

A police officer was relieved of duty on Tuesday after his involvement in the killing of a Black man in Columbus, Ohio, according to Mayor Andrew Ginther, the second incident in which a Black man was killed by police in the city in the past month.

The latest shooting took place as investigations continue over the December 4 killing of a young Black man, Casey Christopher Goodson, triggering protests in downtown Ohio demanding transparency in the investigations.

The 47-year-old man in the latest incident, whose name was not revealed, died at Riverside Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to a statement by Columbus Department of Public Safety posted on Twitter.