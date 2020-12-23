South Korea's Moon under fire for vaccine plans as Covid-19 cases surge

Late on Tuesday, Moon's office said a public inoculation programme would “not begin too late”. The government has previously said vaccinations could start as early as February.

Health authorities have expressed concern over public perceptions that view the vaccination programme as a global competition, emphasising instead the significance of confirming the safety of the shots.

The US and the United Kingdom, suffering much higher cases and death rates, have no alternative to antivirus measures other than the vaccines, Son Young-rae, a senior official at the health ministry, told a briefing.

“These countries are somewhat inappropriate for us to take as teachers, and considering the process of safety cheques, we believe there is no reason for us to be the world's first or second country to receive the vaccines,” Son said.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for US military personnel stationed in South Korea will arrive as early as Thursday, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Roughly 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

The US Forces Korea (USFK) said it will begin to administer the vaccines and that the initial inoculations would be limited to front-line health care workers and first responders.

“Over the next few days, USFK will begin to receive and administer the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to combat the Covid-19 virus to further protect the force and our community,” the USFK said in a statement.

South Korea's aggressive tracing and testing early in the pandemic had made the country a global success story but the recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to contain the virus.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Wednesday that authorities have so far secured about 8,000 of a targeted 10,000 additional hospital beds for Covid-19 patients with the help of private hospitals.

Seoul and its surrounding areas have banned gatherings of more than four people from December 23 to Jan. 3, and both restaurant owners and patrons may face up to 3 million won ($2,700) in fines for violation of the order.

Authorities have also shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Covid