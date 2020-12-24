Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, the city-state said, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain.

All the cases, which were imported from Europe, had been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier.

“There is now no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community,” Singapore's health ministry said late on Wednesday, referring to the new, potentially more infectious UK strain.