First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the eurozone's second-biggest economy.

The French health ministry said a Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London had tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus.

The ministry said the case — the first in France — had been found in the city of Tours. The man in question arrived from London on December 19. He was now self-isolating and felt all right, the ministry added.