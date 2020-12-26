World

First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

26 December 2020 - 14:46 By Reuters
An information board is displayed at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France December 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the eurozone's second-biggest economy.

The French health ministry said a Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London had tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus.

The ministry said the case — the first in France — had been found in the city of Tours. The man in question arrived from London on December 19. He was now self-isolating and felt all right, the ministry added.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said on December 14 that a spike in Covid cases in the United Kingdom might have been linked to the new variant of the virus in the country.

Hancock said more than 1,000 cases of the new variant had been identified, mainly in southeastern England.

Countries about the world have in recent days closed their borders to both Britain and SA after the identification of cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus in those countries.

France registered 20,262 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

France's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,547,771 while its Covid-19 death toll stands at 62,427 — the seventh-highest in the world.

