World

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, no casualties

27 December 2020 - 09:31 By Reuters
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. File Photo
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. File Photo
Image: Ahmet Bolat/Pool via REUTERS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.95 km (9.91 miles), AFAD said, adding that the epicentre of the quake was the Elazig province, which had been struck by a 6.8 quake in January, which killed 39 people.

"There is nothing negative so far. All our teams continue their examinations on the ground," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Malatya, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa provinces.  

Most read

  1. Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill World
  2. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa
  3. Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town South Africa
  4. ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule News
  5. Thousands of kids to repeat year because ‘automatic progression’ policy delayed News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X