Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

Federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues to the blast, which injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.

Federal agents were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle.

The motor home, parked on a downtown street of Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn on Friday moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.

The thunderous, fiery blast destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and left a trail of shards from shattered windows.

After up on what they said were more than 500 leads, local police and agents from the FBI and US. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were searching a two-story, red-brick house on Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee, 11 miles (18km) southeast of Nashville, paying particular attention to its basement, according to a Reuters witness.

Officials on Saturday declined to name a person of interest in connection with the explosion, but CBS News reported that the investigation has honed in on 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, who recently lived at the Bakertown address, public records showed. According to a document posted online, on November 25 he signed over the property to a woman in Los Angeles at no cost to her. The document was signed by Warner, but not by the woman.