World

Sydney awaits verdict on New Year's Eve festivities as covid-19 outbreak grows

27 December 2020 - 09:01 By Reuters
People wearing Christmas-themed attire pose for photos on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 25, 2020.
People wearing Christmas-themed attire pose for photos on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 25, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak continued on Sunday with more than a quarter million people in lockdown as Australia's largest city awaited word on whether any public New Year's Eve celebrations will be allowed.

Seven cases of the new coronavirus were reported in New South Wales state, six linked directly to the outbreak in Sydney's northern beach suburbs, which are under a stay-at-home order until Wednesday. Infections stand at 122.

“I appreciate frustration levels are increasing as we get closer to New Year's Eve and days we stay at home increase,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference.

“We hope to have some clear information for everybody tomorrow, or the latest the day after, on what the New Year's Eve and the next weeks will look like.”

Public countdowns to New Year's Day in big cities such as Sydney have in the past been an occasion for parties and gatherings at barbecues, urban parklands or on beaches in the southern hemisphere summer.

But the outbreak has thrown many plans into chaos as state authorities focus on measures to quell the resurgence.

Australia has fared better than most developed economies in the pandemic through swift border closures, lockdowns, widespread testing and social distancing. It has recorded just under 28,300 infections, the overwhelming majority in Victoria state, and 908 Covid-19 deaths.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, neighbours New South Wales. Its capital Melbourne, the nation's previous hotspot, was in a harsh lockdown for months. On Sunday it recorded its 58th consecutive day with no coronavirus community transmissions and no related deaths.

READ MORE:

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown

Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a ...
News
21 hours ago

Millions of Sydney residents asked to 'limit' Christmas festivities to fight Covid cluster

Millions of Sydney residents were asked to limit their mobility over the Christmas holidays, with some families in lockdown and festive gatherings ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill World
  2. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa
  3. Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town South Africa
  4. ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule News
  5. Thousands of kids to repeat year because ‘automatic progression’ policy delayed News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X