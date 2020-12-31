World

British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship

31 December 2020 - 13:42 By Dominique Vidalon
The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU's orbit on Thursday night, after an often strained 48-year liaison with the European project.
The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU's orbit on Thursday night, after an often strained 48-year liaison with the European project. 
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit.

Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament who voted Remain in Britain's 2016 referendum, told RTL radio he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to France.

"If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French as was her grandfather. So for me it is about reclaiming what I already have. And that makes me very happy," said the 80-year-old Johnson, who was speaking in French.

"I will always be a European, that's for sure. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important," he added.

His son Boris was the public face of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum and says Britain can "prosper mightily" as a fully sovereign nation outside what he sees as an overly bureaucratic EU.

But on Wednesday the prime minister sounded a more concilatory note as parliament approved a new trade deal with the EU, saying: "This is not the end of Britain as a European country. We are in many ways the quintessential European civilisation... and we will continue to be that."

The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU's orbit on Thursday night, after an often strained 48-year liaison with the European project. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

World closes borders to Britain as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

More countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, heightening global panic, causing ...
News
1 week ago

Christmas under lockdown for UK as new variant of Covid-19 surges

Prime minister Boris Johnson has imposed an effective lockdown on almost 18 mIllion people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over ...
News
1 week ago

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X