In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' 11,780 votes to overturn US election

US president Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to a recording of the hour-long call published by US media on Sunday.

The call on Saturday was the latest move in Trump's two-month effort insisting his loss to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden in the November 3 election was the result of widespread voter fraud, a claim widely rejected by state and federal election officials and multiple courts.

Trump's call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, came as some of Trump's allies in the US Congress plan to object to the formal certification of Biden's victory on Wednesday. The former vice-president won by a margin of 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College, and by more than 7m votes overall.

During the call, released by the Washington Post, Trump repeatedly pressures Raffensperger to declare he won more votes than Biden.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump says, according to audio of the call.

“There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated.”

The state conducted three separate ballot counts, resulting in two official certifications of Biden's victory. Final results show Biden won 11,779 more votes than Trump out of nearly 5m cast.

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel rejected Trump's assertions and told the president he was relying on debunked conspiracy theories spread on social media about what was a fair and accurate election.

“Mr President, the challenge you have is the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger said.

The White House declined to comment. Raffensperger's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden, said the recording captured “the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump's assault on American democracy.”